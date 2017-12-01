 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Sara R. Pratt, 96

Dec 01, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, Obituaries

Sara R. Pratt, 96

Sara R. “Sis” Pratt, 96, of New Woodstock, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning at the Grand at Chittenango with her family by her side. Sara was born in Erieville, one of 14 children to the late Robert and Sarah Marris. Sara graduated from Cazenovia Central Schools in 1939 and was married to Norval Pratt in the fall. She was a very caring person and her priority was caring for her siblings and her children. Sara was an active member of the former New Woodstock Methodist Church, the Federated Church of New Woodstock and a member of the Cornell Club of Erieville. She spent many hours helping her husband with his businesses, Pratt’s Dairy Farms and Pratt’s Manufacturing. Sara was an excellent cook and in her spare time she enjoyed baking, maintaining her home, entertaining family and friends and writing poetry which she willingly shared.
In addition to her parents and siblings, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norval L. “Bud” Pratt, who died January 22, 2001; by a daughter, Colleen Shoemaker, who died March 22, 2007 and by a great-granddaughter, Kate Lovejoy, who died June 26, 1997.
Sara is survived by her children, Sharon (Neal) Mosher of Burlington, Ontario, Canada, Sarah (Richard) Insel of Delphi Falls, Shelley (Glenn) Thomas of Hornell, Norval “Chip” (Kathleen) Pratt of New Woodstock and Stephanie (Mark) Randall of Prattsburg; a son-in-law, Alan Shoemaker of Oneida; 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Federated Church of New Woodstock, 2065 Main St., New Woodstock, with burial to follow in New Woodstock Cemetery. Calling hours are 3 to 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 8 at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road, Cazenovia. Contributions in memory of Mrs. Pratt may be made to the Federated Church of New Woodstock, P.O. Box 409, New Woodstock, NY 13122 or to CAVAC, P.O. Box 56, Cazenovia, NY 13035. To leave a message of sympathy for the Pratt family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

Comment on this Story

INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Two teens arrested in Nov. 24 East Syracuse robbery, shooting

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill