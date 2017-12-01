Richard A. Edwards

Richard A. Edwards, of Owasco, N.Y., died on Oct. 9, 2017 at the Springfield Nursing Home, Lindside, WV, after a prolonged illness. He was born in Union City, IN, in 1938 and graduated from Union High School, where he was a three-sport athlete in baseball, basketball and track. He tried out for the Cincinnati Reds and was offered a position, but chose college instead, because he wanted to be the first person in his family to graduate from college. Rich went on to earn bachelor’s degree in physical education and biology from Hanover College, where he continued as a three-sport Christian Athlete, a master’s degree in counseling and guidance from Ohio University and a Ph.D. from Purdue University in higher education administration, counseling and personnel services.

His relationship with Culver Academies and Summer Camps began in 1959-1968, when he worked as a summer counselor and aquatics director.

After teaching junior high students and serving as a counselor in Wabash, Indiana, Rich was appointed as a counselor at Culver, where he also served as assistant football coach and instructor in physical education from 1966-1968. He left Culver to complete his doctorate degree and then served as the assistant dean of admissions at the University of Delaware, the dean of admissions at the University of Rhode Island and principal policy analyst for the governor of Rhode Island. He taught courses in tests and measurements and statistics within the local RI junior college system. Rich returned to Culver Academies in 1987 as the dean of admissions and financial aid and served until 1995, when he resigned to take a position at Bowdoin College, Brunswick, ME. He then served as dean of admissions at Concord College in Athens, WV.

Rich will be remembered by family and friends as outgoing and friendly, an avid sports fan and collector of oriental rugs, music, pipes and tobacco, and high-end sound systems. He also enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his first wife, Joy Udder, and two sons, Eric and Matthew, both of Rhode Island; his second wife,Nancy, of Owasco, N.Y., and four step-children: Todd (Kylee Reade) White, Carlsbad California; Emily (Kevin) McKee, Montagnole, Switzerland; Justin (Jessica) White, Spartanburg, South Carolina; and Matthew Cody White (Ryan Saca) Key West, Fla.; two nieces and 10 grandchildren. An afternoon memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16, at St. James Episcopal Church in Skaneateles.

