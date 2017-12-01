Knuth, Ward both leaving Caz school district in January to become superintendents

Two members of the Cazenovia Central School District administrative team are leaving their jobs in early 2018 in order to become superintendents in other districts.

Assistant Superintendent Terry Ward and Cazenovia High School Principal Eric Knuth have both been hired to lead other Central New York districts — Ward at Cato-Meridian and Knuth at Altmar-Parish-Williamstown.

“We’re happy for them; we knew they had the skills and qualities that would make them great leaders at any level, we just wish we could have kept them longer,” said Cazenovia Superintendent Matt Reilly.

Reilly said the district is now looking for interim replacements for the two men while the search for permanent replacements gets underway. “We want to be deliberate; we don’t want to rush. A full and thorough search will be conducted with input from all [stakeholder groups] in community,” he said. “We hope to get interims in place as soon as possible.”

Ward has worked in the Cazenovia CSD for the past 10 years, most recently as assistant superintendent for curriculum, instruction and pupil personnel for the past year, and before that as director of special education for three years.

He was one of 20 applicants for the C-M superintendent position. The C-M Board of Education offered Ward the position on Nov. 6 after its regular meeting.

“What I discovered in Cazenovia over the past 10 years (part-time and full-time work) is a fantastic school district made up of wonderful students, families, Board of Education members, staff members and administrative team. Everyone truly has the same goal in mind which is to help students reach their full potential,” Ward said. “I want to thank the entire community for their support throughout the years. Also, I want to thank everyone for their involvement in the creation of the districts strategic plan. The future is bright for Cazenovia Central Schools and the five-year strategic plan will continue to help the district move forward.”

Cato-Meridian is a district in Cayuga County with three school buildings — elementary, middle and high schools — and has just under 1,000 total students.

Ward served as an assistant principal intern at Cato-Meridian’s middle school from 2003-04, when he was transitioning his education career from teaching to administration.

Knuth has been in Cazenovia as the high school principal for the past three years. Before that he was principal of Oriskany High School and an English teacher at Christian Brothers Academy in Syracuse.

“It has been my pleasure to serve the children and families of this community over the past several years. While I am sad to leave I look forward to new challenges in a new opportunity,” Knuth said. “I am extremely proud of all that we have accomplished together at the high school and our results have proven the theory that our children become what we see in them. Most importantly to the students of Cazenovia, you will become what you see in yourselves. Work hard, be tenacious, persevere, have unshakeable confidence and be relentless in pursuit of your dreams. I wish you all the very best in any of your future pursuits. I can’t wait to see what you make of yourselves.”

The APW School District in Oswego County serves approximately 1,300 students. It has two school buildings, an elementary and a Jr/Sr high school.

Both Knuthand Ward are scheduled to leave Cazenovia and begin their new positions in January 2018.

