INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Two teens arrested in Nov. 24 East Syracuse robbery, shooting

DeWitt police have arrested two teenagers as suspects in the reported home invasion robbery and shots fired incident that occurred last week at a residence on Hartwell Avenue in East Syracuse.

The two teens, one age 16 and one age 17, both live in Syracuse. Eagle News does not name criminal suspects under the age of 18.

The original incident, that occurred around 5:45 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 24, was reported that two white males had entered a residence on Hartwell Avenue, displayed a handgun and stole property. While fleeing the residence, one of the subjects discharged the handgun and struck the 21-year-old male resident of the house twice with a small caliber projectile. The male victim was transported to a local hospital where he underwent surgery and is in stable condition.

According to police, the subsequent investigation determined that the suspects entered the victim’s apartment and removed several electronic items prior to being interrupted by the victim, who had been sleeping upstairs. The victim was shot twice, in his upper torso by one of the suspects with a .22 caliber handgun after he confronted them.

The first suspect was identified as a 16-year-old male, of Lakeview Ave in Syracuse; the second suspect was identified as a 17-year-old male, of Richmond Ave in Syracuse. Both teens were charged with assault in the first degree, burglary in the first degree, robbery in the first degree, criminal use of a firearm in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, conspiracy in the fourth degree and grand larceny in the fourth degree.

Both suspects were arrested Thursday, Nov. 30, by DeWitt police and arraigned in the Village of East Syracuse Court. Each was held on $250,000 cash or $500,000 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact the DeWitt Police at tips@townofdewitt.com.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story