Grimes, ESM win girls hoops openers

In pursuit of a third consecutive state Class A championship, the Jamesville-DeWitt girls basketball team opens this week by facing defending Section III Class AA champion West Genesee.

Then the Red Rams host its own “Best of NY” Tournament on Saturday and Sunday, taking on Bishop Kearney (Section V) as Paul Robeson (PSAL) and Williamsville South, whom J-D beat in the 2016 state final, also take part.

The biggest local stories of the off-season involved seniors making college commitments, whether it was J-D’s Meg Hair signing to go to the University of Pennsylvania or Bishop Grimes having Azariah Wade sign to attend the University of Hartford.

Wade tore her ACL last July in tryouts for the Summer Hoops Festival, but Grimes had time to adjust to a new lineup, which it debuted last Thursday with a devastating 65-12 win over Solvay.

All that the Bearcats could manage in the face of the Cobras’ pressure was just five points in the first three quarters, a rash of turnovers and missed shots leading to baskets on the other end.

Bri Squier and Abby Wilkinson, veterans who will need to take on more responsibility in Wade’s absence, both outscored Solvay by themselves, Squier getting 17 points and Wilkinson 14 points. Lora Marial had eight points as Adut Mo, McKenna Squier and Maria Naylor had six points apiece.

The irony of J-D facing West Genesee was that Christian Brothers Academy already got a look at the Wildcats in last Tuesday night’s opener, leading early before taking a 61-40 defeat.

Hot early shooting had the Brothers in front 16-11 through one period, but then WG outscored them 18-3 the rest of the half and kept pulling further away behind three 3-pointers apiece from Mackenzie Smith, who had 17 points, and Mya Case, who had 11 points.

Brooke Jarvis paced CBA, finishing with 13 points as Emily Hall contributed eight points. Kaily Campbell had six points and Victoria Hall finished with five points.

As CBA lost to West Genesee, East Syracuse Minoa opened against ITC/Fowler and scraped out a 33-22 victory, leaning on its defense to hold the opponent to just 10 points in the entire first half.

Despite the modest numbers, seven different Spartans players got on the scoresheet, led by Samantha Valentine, who put up 12 points. Angelina Thomason had seven points as Holly Carr (five points) and Amy Havill (four points) trailed.

On Thursday night, CBA took another setback, falling to Phoenix 59-51 in a game where the Brothers led 33-27 at halftime, only to see the Firebirds make up that ground in the third quarter and pull in front late.

Jarvis still finished with 17 points, while Maura Claire Conan put up 11 points and Emily Hall had seven points. Phoenix’s Caitlyn Connolly led all scorers with 19 points as Natalie Hart added 10 points.

