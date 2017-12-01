Canton Woods Senior Center: Donate to Canton Woods this holiday season

By Ruth Troy

Director

The holiday season is a season of giving. As you reflect upon your year-end and holiday charitable giving, consider a tax-deductible contribution to Canton Woods. Canton Woods is an active center serving vital engaged older adults. Your contribution stays in the Baldwinsville community and helps local seniors. We truly appreciate your support. Thank you and have a very happy and healthy holiday season!

Holiday Season 2017! Canton Woods has an afternoon filled with festivities planned to start your holiday season off. At 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, Sentimental Serenade will perform Here Comes Santa Claus, at Canton Woods. This talented ensemble will fill your heart with holiday cheer to spark your Christmas spirit. Stay for more musical entertainment as The Village Singers invite you to sing along to your favorite holiday tunes. Holiday treats will be served. The afternoon concludes with our Annual Tree Lightning at 4 p.m.

Rescue Mission Home Delivered Holiday Meals. The Rescue Mission provides home delivered meals for seniors on Christmas Day. This meal is for the elderly and/or homebound individuals. The recipient must be home on Christmas Day to receive the meal. Deadline for Christmas: your reservation and information must be to the Outreach workers by Dec. 4. Please call (315) 638-4536.

Canton Woods Craft Group Annual Craft Sale. The sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, at the center. This is a perfect chance to purchase quality hand crafted goods and do some of your holiday shopping!

Medicare Open Enrollment is an annual period of time when current Medicare users can choose to re-evaluate part of their Medicare coverage (their Medicare Advantage and/or Part D plan) and compare it against all the other plans on the market. After re-evaluating, if you find a plan that is a better fit for your needs, you can then switch to, drop or add a Medicare Advantage or Part D plan. Medicare Advantage is also known as a “Part C” plan. The open enrollment period has begun and ends on Dec. 7.

HIICAP (Health Insurance Information Counseling Assistance Program) offers free and unbiased information and assistance. This program is brought to you from the Onondaga County Office for Aging. If you would like to connect with a HIICAP representative, call Canton Woods for more information.

National Grid Consumer Advocate will be available at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, at Canton Woods. This is a perfect opportunity ask questions about your National Grid account.

Art Group will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12. This group is facilitated by retired B’ville Art Teacher, Mike Conway. The Art Group focuses on drawing and painting. Bring your sketchbook and art supplies.

Kripalu “Chair Optional“ Yoga at Canton Woods! The class is taught by Kripalu Yoga Instructor Yvonne Martin. Kripalu Yoga is a mindful, soothing practice that emphasis compassionate self-acceptance, and is adaptable to every person and everybody. If you are new to yoga and not sure if a mat or a chair is right for you, this is an ideal setting to come find out what works best for you. The next session begins on Jan. 8. Register by Jan. 3 and you pay the early bird price of only $50!

Senior Nutrition. You can enjoy lunch at the center. Canton Woods is a senior nutrition lunch site on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Make a reservation at (315) 638-4536 and stop by at noon for lunch. The nutrition program is open to anyone 60 years of age and older. Suggested donation is $3.

On Wednesday Dec. 6, the menu includes glazed home-style meatloaf, O’Brien scalloped potatoes, Francais blend vegetables, Mandarin oranges and a fresh-baked sweet roll. Make a reservation and join us for lunch!

Canton Woods Senior Center is located at 76 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To learn more, call (315) 638-4536 or visit baldwinsville.org/departments/cantonwoods.

