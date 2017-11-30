Troop 71 Boy Scouts receive Eagle Scout Award

The following members of Troop 71 achieved Eagle Scout rank at a ceremony held Monday, Nov. 20: from left, Casey Hargrave-Nykaza, Nicholas Lakomski and Jacob Barnaba.

Baldwinsville Boy Scout Troop 71 proudly announced that three scouts, Jacob Daniel Barnaba, Casey Jacob Hargrave-Nykaza and Nicholas Owen Lakomski have earned the highest advancement award the Boy Scouts of America offers to Scouts, the Eagle Scout Award. All three young men are seniors at Baldwinsville’s Baker High School.

Nationally, only 2 percent of boys who start out in Scouting achieve the rank. Each candidate must earn 21 merit badges and successfully complete a community service project to earn his Eagle.

Jacob Barnaba has been in scouting for 10 years including four in Cub Scouts with Pack 71 and 7 in Boy Scout Troop 71. For his Eagle Project, he prepared 100 personal hygiene bags consisting of toothpaste, soap, deodorant, combs and razors for the Rescue Mission. Jacob plans to study computer engineering after graduation.

Casey Hargrave-Nykaza was in Cub Scouts for two years (Pack 71) and in Boy Scouts (Troop 71) for six years. His Eagle Project was preparing 100 care packages for Vera House. The packages included toiletries and household items for women leaving the shelter and moving into permanent housing. After graduation Casey plans to enlist in the Coast Guard.

Nicholas Lakomski has been in scouting for 10 years including four in Cub Scouts with Pack 71 and seven in Boy Scout Troop 71. He is a recipient of the Arrow of Light. His Eagle Project was the renovation of the men’s washroom at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Baldwinsville. He repainted the walls and ceiling of the washroom, refurbished stall dividers and replaced the lights. Following graduation, Nicholas plans to major in biology and attend dental school after earning his undergraduate degree.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story