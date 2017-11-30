Skaneateles boys hoops defeats Phoenix

Nov 30, 2017 Phil Blackwell High School, Skaneateles Press
Having to replace three starters from a side that reached the Section III Class B semifinals a season ago is not the easiest task for the Skaneateles boys basketball team.
However, the Lakers did start 2017-18 quite well, going to Phoenix Wednesday and unloading on the Firebirds in a hot-shooting first quarter, eventually hanging on to earn a 61-54 victory.
Everything seemed to fall in those first eight minutes as Skaneateles, ignoring Phoenix’ wins in its first two games, bolted out to a 25-6 lead, essentially maintaining that margin for the rest of the half.
When the Firebirds did charge and close within single digits, 48-39, by the end of the third period, the Lakers maintained its poise and did enough down the stretch to keep things from getting too close.
Tommy Reed, in his varsity debut, dazzled with 20 points, while Justin McClanahan and Jack Canty had 13 points apiece. Jack Whirtley added six points as Jack Allen paced Phoenix with 21 points.
Skaneateles welcomes Homer for its home opener next Tuesday night, its only game of the upcoming week.
