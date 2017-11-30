NOPL news: Santa and Mrs. Claus visit the library

By Michelle Metcalf

Librarian

Merilyn Fuller is a natural alto and plays 12-string guitar, bodhran (a traditional Irish drum), mandolin and autoharp musical instruments. Wayne Fuller is a tenor and plays six-string guitar and fiddle. Together, they are Merry Mischief, a duo that entertains with music, singing and stories.

In December, Merry Mischief will make two appearances at the Northern Onondaga Public Libraries (NOPL). Their first stop will be at NOPL Brewerton at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, followed by a visit at NOPL Cicero at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14. It will be the duo’s first visit to NOPL Brewerton and their fifth time at NOPL Cicero.

The Friends of the Cicero Library sponsor the event at that location, providing bells for the children to ring and candy canes for all to enjoy.

“It is a real family tradition at the library and it is warmly received by everyone,” said Jill Youngs, the manager of NOPL Cicero. “We always have a wonderful turnout, and at the end everyone gets a private moment or two with Santa.”

In full costume as Santa and Mrs. Claus, Merry Mischief will read the classic holiday poem “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” chat with children about their Christmas wish list and lead sing-alongs of popular holiday songs.

