LETTER: Bush thanks 13th District voters

To the voters:

I wish to express my deep appreciation to the voters in the Onondaga County 13th Legislative District. It has been a long campaign and now with the election behind us I am excited to have the opportunity to represent the people of Camillus, Elbridge and Van Buren in the County Legislature.

The 13th District is diverse but has much in common. Beautiful countryside, historic villages, dedicated and hardworking village and town public officials serving their residents, dozens of small businesses which are the backbone of their communities, three outstanding local police departments, four libraries, veterans organizations, service and fraternal groups, dozens of dedicated fire fighting personnel and first responders, and some of the best schools in Central New York. There is so much to be proud of.

The best government is government at the local level and closest to the people and that is the message I will take to the courthouse each and every day. Again, thank you for all the support throughout the campaign and on Election Day.

Ken Bush Jr.

County Legislator-elect, 13th District

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story