Overnight rash of burglaries, car thefts and car larcenies in Manlius

Police warn residents to lock doors and be aware

The Town of Manlius Police Department on Tuesday issued a public notice concerning a rash of crimes that occurred early that morning in the village.

According to police, they are currently investigating two burglaries, four stolen vehicles and a string of car larcenies in the Carey Drive and Berkshire Parkway areas of the Village of Manlius that occurred between midnight and 4 a.m. during the early morning of Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Several suspects are known to have been checking the area for unsecured valuables within unlocked cars when the suspects apparently then came across four separate motor vehicles that were unlocked and also contained garage door openers.

The suspects used these garage door openers to access two separate homes, and while the residents slept suspects made off with several items of personal property ultimately fleeing the scenes using the victim’s own vehicles, according to police.

All four vehicles were later recovered by Manlius Police Units in the City of Syracuse.

“As always, the best protection from these crimes is to lock your vehicles and homes at all times and remove your valuables, garage door openers and most importantly your keys from within your vehicle,” police stated.

Manlius Police Investigator Jim Gallup said that while police understand the holidays are a busy time and people can forget and leave keys or valuables in their car, “criminals know that too … these types of crimes pick up this time of year because they know valuables will be left in vehicles.”

The department is asking the public to contact them at 315-682-2212 or on the crime tips line at Tips@manliuspolice.org with any information on any suspicious activity between the hours of 1 and 4 a.m. Tuesday morning in the Carey Drive and Berkshire Parkway areas.

Additionally, if anyone has also been a victim of car larcenies or other crimes, contact 911 and request a Manlius Police Unit respond to make a report of your incident.

