NAMOW joins Meals on Wheels America and Subaru in ‘Sharing the Love’

The North Syracuse Seniors recently presented North Area Meals on Wheels with a $335 donation. From left to right, NAMOW Program Director Jennifer Covert, North Syracuse Seniors member Barb Sgambato, North Syracuse Seniors President Jim Tubbs and North Syracuse Seniors Vice President Barb Buchester. (Photo by Ashley M. Casey, 2016)

North Area Meals on Wheels (NAMOW) is proud to announce that it will be participating in the 10th annual Subaru Share the Love Event as a member of Meals on Wheels America – one of four national Share the Love charitable partners supported through the promotion. From now through Jan. 2, 2018, Subaru of America will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased to the customer’s choice of participating charity.

“We are so appreciative of Subaru’s continued support for our very important program,” said NAMOW Director Jennifer Covert.

Participating Meals on Wheels America members, like NAMOW will receive a share of the donation raised by Subaru in their state. NAMOW has partnered with Bill Rapp Subaru in Syracuse to raise awareness for the popular year-end sales and giving event, and drive support for Meals on Wheels through the “Stuff the Trunk with Blizzard Bags” event on Dec. 2.

“For the past 10 years, Subaru of America has partnered alongside the Meals on Wheels network to deliver nutrition, companionship and comfort to our nation’s most vulnerable seniors,” said Ellie Hollander, president and CEO, Meals on Wheels America. “Since 2008, Subaru’s Share the Love Event has helped deliver more than 1.7 million meals to seniors served by Meals on Wheels. Funds raised through this year’s event will come at a critical time for the Meals on Wheels network, allowing our boots on the ground to deliver even more of these critically needed services.”

This year marks the automaker’s 50th anniversary in the US and, for the second year in a row, there will be no cap on the total donation from Subaru of America to its Share the Love charitable partners. At the culmination of this year, Subaru hopes to exceed a grand total of $115 million donated since the creation of Share the Love to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the event.

By purchasing or leasing a new Subaru during the event and selecting Meals on Wheels America as your charity of choice, you can help deliver nutritious meals and other important services to seniors right here in Onondaga County.

For more information, visit mealsonwheelsamerica.org/sharethelove.

NAMOW’s mission is to provide nutritious meals to seniors, the homebound and the disabled in northern Onondaga County, and to advocate for their overall well-being.

