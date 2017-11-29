Morgan Road murder scene: Salina man found dead in his car at apartment complex

Detectives and deputies from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the murder of 25-year-old Jacob Giarrusso, of the town of Salina. They discovered his body inside his automobile on Tuesday morning, Nov. 21, at the Brookwood on the Green apartment complex, 6 Avon Parkway, off Morgan Road.

Family members had reported Giarrusso missing over the weekend.

He was last seen Saturday evening, Nov. 18, at his home in the town of Salina, sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Jon Seeber said in a news release. Deputies would not say why family members were concerned about his whereabouts.

Giarrusso reportedly lived with his grandmother in the town of Salina, at 616 Sunflower Drive, Liverpool. He is the father of a 6-year-old son.

After being alerted by a Brookwood resident to the presence of a gray 1995 Oldsmobile Aurora parked at Galloway Drive early on Tuesday, deputies found Giarrusso’s body inside the vehicle.

Brookwood on the Green is located a few miles from the village, just north of the Liverpool Golf and Country Club. Giarrusso had no known connection to the apartment complex, Seeber said.

“But there’s no reason to believe that area residents are in danger,” the sergeant added. In other words, this was not a random slaying.

Seeber declined to say how the man was murdered.

Earlier Tuesday, the sheriff’s office had labeled his death “suspicious,” but after an autopsy was completed, it was ruled a homicide.

Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick hinted that further information would be forthcoming. In an email to the news media, the DA said the sheriff’s office is “withholding details temporarily for investigative purposes.”

