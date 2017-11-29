Destiny USA to offer sensory-friendly visit with Santa this Sunday

Families whose children have autism or other sensory processing disorders can sign up for a sensory-friendly visit with Santa Claus this Sunday at Destiny USA.

By Sarah Hall

Editor

For many families, photos with Santa Claus at the local mall are an annual holiday tradition.

But for families of children with autism and other sensory processing disorders, the lines, the crowds and even the strange man in the red suit can be overwhelming.

That’s why Destiny USA is offering a sensory-friendly session with St. Nick from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, on the mall’s Commons Level.

According to Rose Hapanowich, Destiny’s director of travel and tourism, Santa’s visit is possible thanks to the mall’s partnership with Cherry Hill Programs, a third-party Santa Claus provider, which has worked with Autism Speaks for the past six years to provide the service to properties with which they contract. In 2017, more than 300 locations will offer sensory-friendly visits with the jolly old elf.

Hapanowich said the event is scheduled before the mall’s normal operating hours so that families can avoid crowds, and staff is given sensitivity training by Cherry Hill prior to the event so that they can best serve participants. She said all possible steps are taken to accommodate children’s sensory, physical and developmental needs.

“Families are given a number, giving them time to acclimate, become familiar with the environment and calm children who become anxious while waiting their turn,” Hapanowich said. “There is no queued line. Activities such as coloring are set up nearby at tables in a waiting area and ‘Santa’s Social Story’ can be reviewed with the children by the parents so they know what to expect. Behavioral triggers are adjusted — overhead music is muted and lighting is dimmed. The area is wheelchair accessible and service animals are also welcome.”

Once a family’s number is called, there is no pressure to actually sit with Santa—kids can do whatever makes them most comfortable, whether it’s sit in his lap, stand next to him or just stay with their parents and wave. Photo packages are available for purchase, but the visit itself is free of charge.

If you are interested in participating, preregistration is required at autismspeaks.org/santa17 to ensure a spot. Again, the event is free, but during registration, there is a $1 donation request at the point-of-sale on the day of the event to benefit Autism Speaks. Additionally, donations will also be collected throughout the last seven days of the season.

Hapanowich said the event offers families of kids with different sensory needs the chance to experience a Christmas tradition they might otherwise avoid.

“All children should have the opportunity to visit with Santa on their own terms in an appropriate, comforting environment, which we are able to provide,” she said.

