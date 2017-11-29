Cicero breaks ground on C. Vernon Conway Highway Department Facility

The town of Cicero has begun construction on the C. Vernon Conway Highway Department Facility, dedicated to the current deputy supervisor. From left to right: Scott Bova, director of architecture for the MRB Group; Pamela Kurtz, Vern's daughter; Vern Conway, Cicero Supervisor Mark Venesky, Bonnie Conway, Vern's wife; and Marla Carno, Vern's daughter.

The town of Cicero has begun construction on its new highway garage, which will be dedicated to Deputy Supervisor Vern Conway.

“We’re breaking ground for the C. Vernon Conway Highway Department Facility, recognizing a local treasure and honoring his history of dedicated service to the people of Cicero,” Supervisor Mark Venesky said at the groundbreaking ceremony Monday. “I can’t think of a better model of community service — just what we want this new facility to represent.” The highway garage, designed by MRB Group, will be 65,000 square feet with 24 vehicle bays, a three-bay maintenance garage and space for administrative offices, storage and locker rooms.

Conway said he had no idea the highway garage would be dedicated to him.

“It was a surprise,” he said. “I really appreciate it.”

Over his 60-plus years of public service, Conway has served as South Bay Fire Department chief and as a member of the planning board, zoning board of appeals and the town board.

–Ashley M. Casey

