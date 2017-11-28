Suspicious death being investigated in East Syracuse

Nov 28, 2017 Jason Emerson Crime, Eagle Bulletin
The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the suspicious death of a woman found in a motel parking lot off Carrier Circle.
At approximately 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, Nov. 28, an employee of the Motel 6 at 6577 Baptist Way, East Syracuse, called 911 to request a status check of a female down in the parking lot. Deputies arrived within minutes where they discovered an adult female deceased in the parking lot, according to police.
Detectives are treating the death as suspicious and are actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.
The DeWitt Police Department also responded and assisted deputies.
Anyone with information about the woman’s death is asked to call the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 315-435-3081.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
Nov 28, 2017 0
Nov 28, 2017 0
Nov 28, 2017 0
Nov 27, 2017 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jan 07, 2010
Jun 03, 2011
Nov 28, 2017
Nov 28, 2017
Nov 28, 2017
Nov 28, 2017