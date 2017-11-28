 

Nov 28, 2017 Crime, Eagle Bulletin

Suspicious death being investigated in East Syracuse

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the suspicious death of a woman found in a motel parking lot off Carrier Circle.

At approximately 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, Nov. 28, an employee of the Motel 6 at 6577 Baptist Way, East Syracuse, called 911 to request a status check of a female down in the parking lot. Deputies arrived within minutes where they discovered an adult female deceased in the parking lot, according to police.

Detectives are treating the death as suspicious and are actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.

The DeWitt Police Department also responded and assisted deputies.

Anyone with information about the woman’s death is asked to call the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 315-435-3081.

