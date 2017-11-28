Skaneateles United Methodist Church to host annual holiday luncheon

Holiday luncheon Dec. 9

The 8th Annual Holiday Luncheon, Craft & Bake Sale will be Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10 to 4 p.m. at the Skaneateles United Methodist Church. The lunch will be served between 11 top 2 p.m., with beverages and baked goodies being available for purchase throughout the day. A sandwich, soup and beverage lunch is provided for a $5 donation. Cookies and other favorite “desserts” will be available for your pleasure at the Bake Sale table.

Returning popular vendors include “TLC by Mammy” (Michelle Ferron) and “Jewelry by Gerina” (Gerina Faison). New to the show this year are: “Eclectic Design” (Renee Hartnett),

“Circles of Life” (Marlene Roeder) and “Chez Beau Animal Portraits” (Connie Beauchamp). Each vendor offers unique and personally created items providing a variety of shopping and gifting opportunities.

For the first time, there will be a table featuring local and worldwide organizations where you can buy chickens or farm implements for a family in a developing nation, a “meal for senior adults” in Skaneateles, or help build a home in Cayuga County, as a gift to honor that “person who is hard to shop for.” A laptop will be available at the table to make your gift purchases online, or personal checks are accepted to benefit these agencies.

The proceeds help support the mission work of the Skaneateles United Methodist Church. Last year we were able to support locally the Samaritan Center in Syracuse, and respond to the earthquake and hurricane crises around the world through our gift to the United Methodist Committee On Relief (UMCOR).

Skaneateles United Methodist Church is located at 26 Jordan St. The building is handicapped accessible. Please use the municipal lot for parking, and remember to use the pay station. For further information call: 315-685-5963, Monday through Friday, 9 to 1 p.m.

