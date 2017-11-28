 

Rita Osborn, 91

Nov 28, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, Obituaries

Rita Pangborn Osborn, 91, of St. Petersburg, FL, died Nov. 12, 2017. Born Sept. 25, 1926 in Cazenovia, she was educated in the Cazenovia public schools, The Crane School of Music, Potsdam, N.Y., Smith College, Northampton, MA, and the University of South Florida, Tampa, FL. She had a long career as a pianist, church musician, and music educator. She had a 25-year tenure at St. Petersburg Junior College, now SPC, where she taught music and humanities. Since retirement in 1991 she accompanied students in middle and high schools, at the Pinellas County Center for the Arts, and at Eckerd College.
Besides her husband, Donald N. Osborn, she is survived by five daughters, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Dec. 26, 2017, at the First Presbyterian Church in St. Petersburg, FL.

