Marian Overstrom

Marian Louise Overstrom passed away on Nov. 23, 2017. Marian was born on April 19, 1935, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. She grew up in Avoca, N.Y., and Bath, N.Y., where she graduated from Haverling High School. She married the love of her life, Leon, after he returned from the Navy in 1956 and they went to Potsdam, N.Y., where he enrolled at Clarkson University and she worked as a court stenographer in Canton, N.Y. Marian was predeceased by her parents, Bertha Louise Stakel and Rupert Everton Harris and her brother Richard Everton Harris.

Surviving are her husband of 61 years, Leon Overstrom, two daughters Susan Lee Overstrom and Sandra (Andrew) Sheridan and four adored grandchildren; Aaron (Kelly) Richards, Mackenzie Lee Sheridan, Madison Drew Sheridan, Taylor Baughman. She had two loving cousins and several nieces and nephews. Marian was a volunteer and worked many years at the Father’s Day Pancake breakfast for the Skaneateles Rotary Club as well as the United Methodist Church Antique shows.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, Skaneateles. Funeral services will be private, Marian will be buried in Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to Skaneateles United Methodist church or Owasco fire department

