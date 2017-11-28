LCSD to hold capital project vote Dec. 14

Nov 28, 2017 Ashley M. Casey News, Schools, Star Review
On Dec. 14, the Liverpool Central School District will ask residents to vote on a $10.3 million capital project.
The project, Phase Four of the district’s Long-Range Facility Plan, includes roof repairs at five schools, ADA-compliant upgrades at the Liverpool Public Library and boiler replacements at three buildings.
The total cost of the project is $10,351,840. Of that, $2 million will come from the district’s 2016 Capital Reserve Fund. Another $7,349,806, or $0.82 for every dollar, will come from the State Education Department in the form of building aid. Finally, $1,002,034 will be funded through debt service through premiums received to debt issued. As a result, there will be no additional tax
impact to residents.
Here is a full breakdown of the project:
Donlin Drive Elementary: $1,917,500
Long Branch Elementary: $1,917,500
Liverpool Elementary: $1,460,940
Liverpool Middle: $1,665,950
Soule Road Complex: $594,750
Liverpool Public Library: $50,000
Nate Perry Elementary: $1,247,900
Wetzel Road Elementary: $774,000
District Office: $723,300
If approved, construction is set to begin in February of 2019.
All boiler work includes demolition and abatement as well as replacement of boilers, pumps and associated equipment in the mechanical room.
The district will also hold a voter registration day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at the District Office, 195, Blackberry Road, Liverpool. Anyone unable to register on Friday, Dec. 8, can visit the Onondaga County Board of Elections Voter Registration website (ongov.net/elections/voterRegistration.html) to learn how to register to vote by mail.
Voters must be:
Residents who have registered to vote with LCSD, and have maintained that registration by voting in a school district election within the last four calendar years, are properly registered to vote.
Qualified voters who will be away from home or are otherwise unable to vote in person may vote by absentee ballot. Absentee ballots can be mailed to residents until Dec. 7. After Dec. 7, residents must pick them up in Room 2 of the District Office. To obtain an absentee ballot application, or for more information, contact the Office of Staff Services at (315) 622-7130.
The district will hold a public hearing on the project at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4, in the District Office Board Room. The vote takes place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, in the high school gym.
