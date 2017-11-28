LCSD to hold capital project vote Dec. 14

By Sarah Hall

Editor

On Dec. 14, the Liverpool Central School District will ask residents to vote on a $10.3 million capital project.

The project, Phase Four of the district’s Long-Range Facility Plan, includes roof repairs at five schools, ADA-compliant upgrades at the Liverpool Public Library and boiler replacements at three buildings.

The total cost of the project is $10,351,840. Of that, $2 million will come from the district’s 2016 Capital Reserve Fund. Another $7,349,806, or $0.82 for every dollar, will come from the State Education Department in the form of building aid. Finally, $1,002,034 will be funded through debt service through premiums received to debt issued. As a result, there will be no additional tax

impact to residents.

Here is a full breakdown of the project:

Donlin Drive Elementary: $1,917,500

Full roof replacement (last replaced in 2006 with a 10-year warranty)

Long Branch Elementary: $1,917,500

Full roof replacement (last replaced in 2003 with a 10-year warranty)

Liverpool Elementary: $1,460,940

Partial roof replacement (not replaced during 2010 renovation project)

Liverpool Middle: $1,665,950

Partial roof replacement (not replaced during 2010 renovation project)

Soule Road Complex: $594,750

Partial roof replacement (sections added from 2002 to 2004 with 15-year warranty)

Liverpool Public Library: $50,000

Improvements to men’s and women’s restrooms

Includes ADA accessible toilets and hardware

Nate Perry Elementary: $1,247,900

Original boiler system installed in 1957

System will be converted from steam to hot water

Wetzel Road Elementary: $774,000

Original boiler system installed in 1963

District Office: $723,300

Original boiler system installed in 1961

If approved, construction is set to begin in February of 2019.

All boiler work includes demolition and abatement as well as replacement of boilers, pumps and associated equipment in the mechanical room.

The district will also hold a voter registration day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at the District Office, 195, Blackberry Road, Liverpool. Anyone unable to register on Friday, Dec. 8, can visit the Onondaga County Board of Elections Voter Registration website (ongov.net/elections/voterRegistration.html) to learn how to register to vote by mail.

Voters must be:

Citizens of the United States;

18 years of age or older;

Residents of the school district for at least a 30-day period immediately

preceding the election; and

Registered with the district Board of Voter Registration or the Onondaga County Board of Elections.

Residents who have registered to vote with LCSD, and have maintained that registration by voting in a school district election within the last four calendar years, are properly registered to vote.

Qualified voters who will be away from home or are otherwise unable to vote in person may vote by absentee ballot. Absentee ballots can be mailed to residents until Dec. 7. After Dec. 7, residents must pick them up in Room 2 of the District Office. To obtain an absentee ballot application, or for more information, contact the Office of Staff Services at (315) 622-7130.

The district will hold a public hearing on the project at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4, in the District Office Board Room. The vote takes place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, in the high school gym.

