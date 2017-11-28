What’s on PAC-B? Dec. 2-7

Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next 10 programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, Dec. 2

9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

12:00PM Van Buren Town Board Meeting (12/5/2017)

then B’ville Board of Education Meeting (12/4/2017)

3:00 PM TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM Van Buren Town Board Meeting (12/5/2017)

then B’ville Board of Education Meeting (12/4/2017)

Sunday, Dec. 3

9:00 AM Van Buren Town Board Meeting (12/5/2017)

then Baldwinsville Board of Education Meeting (12/4/2017)

12:00PM TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

3:00 PM The Old Country Church w/ Rev Al Luckette

4:00 PM Words to Live By – Trinity Assembly of God

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Van Buren Town Board Meeting (12/5/2017)

then B’ville Board of Education Meeting (12/4/2017)

9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

Monday, Dec. 4

9:00 AM TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

12:00PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

3:00 PM Van Buren Town Board Meeting (12/5/2017)

then B’ville Board of Education Meeting (12/4/2017)

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

Tuesday, Dec. 5

9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

12:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ Canton Woods 11/8/17)

1:10 PM Syracuse Nationals Hot Rod Car Show (7/20/2017)

2:15 PM LongBranch Antique Truck Show (7/11/17)

3:00 PM Reynolds Winter Concert (2012)

4:20 PM Baker Winter Concert (2016)

6:00 PM Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)

7:00 PM Celebration on Ice (2016)

9:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society – J. Anderson: Executions of Onondaga County

10:00PM Remembering B’ville: Norm Wanzer with Producer Ray Rice (11/12/17)

11:05PM BPL Presents: “Early Churches in B’ville,” Bonnie Kisselstein (2006)

Wednesday, Dec. 6

9:00 AM Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)

10:00AM Celebration on Ice (2016)

12:00PM Beauchamp Historical Society – J. Anderson: Executions of Onondaga County

1:00 PM Remembering B’ville: Norm Wanzer with Producer Ray Rice (11/12/17)

2:05 PM BPL Presents: “Early Churches in B’ville,” Bonnie Kisselstein (2006)

3:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

6:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ Canton Woods (11/8/17)

7:10 PM Syracuse Nationals Hot Rod Car Show (7/20/2017)

8:15 PM LongBranch Antique Truck Show (7/11/17)

9:00 PM Reynolds Winter Concert (2012)

10:20PM Baker Winter Concert (2016)

Thursday, Dec. 7

9:00 AM Reynolds Winter Concert (2012)

10:20AM Baker Winter Concert (2016)

12:00PM Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)

1:00 PM Celebration on Ice (2016)

3:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society – J. Anderson: Executions of Onondaga County

4:00 PM Remembering B’ville: Norm Wanzer with Producer Ray Rice (11/12/17)

5:05 PM BPL Presents: “Early Churches in B’ville,” Bonnie Kisselstein (2006)

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ Canton Woods 11/8/17)

10:10PM Syracuse Nationals Hot Rod Car Show (7/20/2017)

11:15PM LongBranch Antique Truck Show (7/11/17)

Friday, Dec. 8

9:00 AM B’ville Community Band @ Canton Woods 11/8/17)

10:10AM Syracuse Nationals Hot Rod Car Show (7/20/2017)

11:15AM LongBranch Antique Truck Show (7/11/17)

12:00PM Reynolds Winter Concert (2012)

1:20 PM Baker Winter Concert (2016)

3:00 PM Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)

4:00 PM Celebration on Ice (2016)

6:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society – J. Anderson: Executions of Onondaga County

7:00 PM Remembering B’ville: Norm Wanzer with Producer Ray Rice (11/12/17)

8:05 PM BPL Presents: “Early Churches in B’ville,” Bonnie Kisselstein (2006)

9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

