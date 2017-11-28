 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

What’s on PAC-B? Dec. 2-7

Nov 28, 2017 Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Things to Do

What’s on PAC-B? Dec. 2-7

Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next 10 programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, Dec. 2

  • 9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 12:00PM Van Buren Town Board Meeting (12/5/2017)
  • then B’ville Board of Education Meeting (12/4/2017)
  • 3:00 PM TBA:  Go to pacbtv.org
  • 5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
  • 6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 9:00 PM Van Buren Town Board Meeting (12/5/2017)
  • then B’ville Board of Education Meeting (12/4/2017)

Sunday, Dec. 3

  • 9:00 AM Van Buren Town Board Meeting (12/5/2017)
  • then Baldwinsville Board of Education Meeting (12/4/2017)
  • 12:00PM TBA:  Go to pacbtv.org
  • 3:00 PM The Old Country Church w/ Rev Al Luckette
  • 4:00 PM Words to Live By – Trinity Assembly of God
  • 5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
  • 6:00 PM Van Buren Town Board Meeting (12/5/2017)
  • then B’ville Board of Education Meeting (12/4/2017)
  • 9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

Monday, Dec. 4

  • 9:00 AM TBA:  Go to pacbtv.org
  • 12:00PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 3:00 PM Van Buren Town Board Meeting (12/5/2017)
  • then B’ville Board of Education Meeting (12/4/2017)
  • 6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 9:00 PM TBA:  Go to pacbtv.org

Tuesday, Dec. 5

  • 9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 12:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ Canton Woods 11/8/17)
  • 1:10 PM Syracuse Nationals Hot Rod Car Show (7/20/2017)
  • 2:15 PM LongBranch Antique Truck Show (7/11/17)
  • 3:00 PM Reynolds Winter Concert (2012)
  • 4:20 PM Baker Winter Concert (2016)
  • 6:00 PM Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)
  • 7:00 PM Celebration on Ice (2016)
  • 9:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society – J. Anderson: Executions of Onondaga County
  • 10:00PM Remembering B’ville: Norm Wanzer with Producer Ray Rice (11/12/17)
  • 11:05PM BPL Presents: “Early Churches in B’ville,” Bonnie Kisselstein (2006)

Wednesday, Dec. 6

  • 9:00 AM Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)
  • 10:00AM Celebration on Ice (2016)
  • 12:00PM Beauchamp Historical Society – J. Anderson: Executions of Onondaga County
  • 1:00 PM Remembering B’ville: Norm Wanzer with Producer Ray Rice (11/12/17)
  • 2:05 PM BPL Presents: “Early Churches in B’ville,” Bonnie Kisselstein (2006)
  • 3:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 6:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ Canton Woods (11/8/17)
  • 7:10 PM Syracuse Nationals Hot Rod Car Show (7/20/2017)
  • 8:15 PM LongBranch Antique Truck Show (7/11/17)
  • 9:00 PM Reynolds Winter Concert (2012)
  • 10:20PM Baker Winter Concert (2016)

Thursday, Dec. 7

  • 9:00 AM Reynolds Winter Concert (2012)
  • 10:20AM Baker Winter Concert (2016)
  • 12:00PM Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)
  • 1:00 PM Celebration on Ice (2016)
  • 3:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society – J. Anderson: Executions of Onondaga County
  • 4:00 PM Remembering B’ville: Norm Wanzer with Producer Ray Rice (11/12/17)
  • 5:05 PM BPL Presents: “Early Churches in B’ville,” Bonnie Kisselstein (2006)
  • 6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 9:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ Canton Woods 11/8/17)
  • 10:10PM Syracuse Nationals Hot Rod Car Show (7/20/2017)
  • 11:15PM LongBranch Antique Truck Show (7/11/17)

Friday, Dec. 8

  • 9:00 AM B’ville Community Band @ Canton Woods 11/8/17)
  • 10:10AM Syracuse Nationals Hot Rod Car Show (7/20/2017)
  • 11:15AM LongBranch Antique Truck Show (7/11/17)
  • 12:00PM Reynolds Winter Concert (2012)
  • 1:20 PM Baker Winter Concert (2016)
  • 3:00 PM Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)
  • 4:00 PM Celebration on Ice (2016)
  • 6:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society – J. Anderson: Executions of Onondaga County
  • 7:00 PM Remembering B’ville: Norm Wanzer with Producer Ray Rice (11/12/17)
  • 8:05 PM BPL Presents: “Early Churches in B’ville,” Bonnie Kisselstein (2006)
  • 9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

Comment on this Story

History Mystery: Do you know anything about this picture?
Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill