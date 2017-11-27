McNitt State Park improvements completed

Nov 27, 2017 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, News
(photo courtesy John Dunkle)
BY Jason Emerson
Editor
Construction has been completed on the new kayak/canoe launch, dock and handicapped-accessible boardwalk at McNitt State Park.
The redesign, drawn-up by Town Engineer John Dunkle, includes a 10-by-20 foot permanent, fixed dock for canoes and kayaks; a canoe/kayak service slide, made up of a block-and-tackle system to lower and raise kayaks and canoes from the water; a four-foot-wide wooden boardwalk from the parking area to allow handicapped accessibility; and a stairway from the dust pathway to the dock.
The construction work was done by River Rock Dock custom dock builders, based in Chittenango.
Dunkle gave a presentation about the finished park project during the Nov. 18 Cazenovia Lake Summit.
The park redesign project, which has been in the works since 2014, is expected to make the area more user-friendly, handicapped accessible and environmentally sound — and was funded mainly by New York state.
McNitt State Park, located about 0.3 miles north of Chard Road along East Lake Road, consists of 133 acres of land, including about 1,300 feet of shoreline along Cazenovia Lake, donated in 1999 by Helen L. McNitt for public use and enjoyment.
