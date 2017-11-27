LETTER: Race thanks everyone for election support

Nov 27, 2017 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Your Opinion
To the editor:
Now that the election is behind us, and hopefully all the signs are picked up, I would like to sincerely thank everyone. To all those who helped with my campaign, I can’t show my appreciation enough. Even at the local level, running for office is a difficult and time-consuming process. I couldn’t have done it without the help of friends and family, too numerous to mention here.
To all those that voted for me, I hope that you did so believing that I earned your vote. I promise to continue to represent all of Cazenovia in the next term. Please remember that I always welcome any and all thoughts, concerns or suggestions that anyone may have.
Cazenovia, in my opinion, is an extraordinary place to live and raise a family, but this is because it’s full of Cazenovians! Thanks again for all the help and support.
Pat Race
Town councilor
