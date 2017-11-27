F-M Boys Varsity Soccer Team raises over $5,000 through “Goals for Vets”

The FM Boy’s Varsity Soccer team last week presented a $5,000 check to Clear Path for Veterans. (submitted photo)

The FM Boy’s Varsity Soccer team last week donated more than $5,000 to the Chittenango veterans support organization Clear Path for Veterans, the result of the team’s “Goals for Vets” fundraiser program. Throughout their 2017 season, the soccer team sought pledges for each goal scored to raise funds for Clear Path. By the end of the season, the team had scored 69 goals, which tallied $5,081.20. The team presented a check to Lynn Fox, Community Outreach Director of Clear Path, during a Nov. 22 ceremony at Clear Path.

