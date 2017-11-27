Area police blotters — Weeks of Nov. 10 to 24

DeWitt

Robert Chaffee, 41, homeless, was arrested on Nov. 16 and charged with criminal trespass.

Anthony Bristol, 32, of Syracuse, was arrested Nov. 16 and charged with petit larceny and criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

Shaquille Hall, 24, of Syracuse, was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with petit larceny and conspiracy in the sixth degree.

Jazmin Perry, 23, of Syracuse, was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with petit larceny and conspiracy in the sixth degree.

Kellierin Dattler, 34, homeless, was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with petit larceny.

Walter Smith, 32, homeless, was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with arson on the third degree, arson in the fifth degree, criminal mischief in the third degree and criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree.

Dondray Tape, 26, of Syracuse, was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with petit larceny and conspiracy in the sixth degree.

Raekwon Ellis, 19, of Syracuse, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with petit larceny.

Brian Allen, 37, of Sandy Creek, N.Y., was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with petit larceny.

Mya Gist, 19, of Syracuse, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with petit larceny.

Daniel Tomasino-Steul, 32, of Nedrow, was arrested Nov. 12 and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while having a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or higher, failure to keep right, improper signal, unregistered motor vehicle, obstructed view and invalid insurance card.

Elijah Meier, 19, of Hillsdale, N.Y., was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with trespass.

Gavin Stosiek, 21, of Hillsdale, N.Y., was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with trespass.

Peter Merhige, 19, of Schodack Landing, N.Y., was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with trespass.

Alexander Pomyjak, 19, of Schodack Landing, N.Y., was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with trespass.

Alex Exil, 21, of Philmont, N.Y., was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with trespass.

Jacob Peck, 31, of Fabius, was arrested Nov. 10 and charged with petit larceny.

Manlius

Samantha Varga, 31, of Manlius, was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while having a blood alcohol content over .08 percent, driving while having a blood alcohol content over .18, unlawful possession of marijuana, percent aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unregistered vehicle, operating without insurance, unlicensed operator, driving across hazard markings (two counts) and no/inadequate lights.

Thomas A. Dobbelaere, 77, of Manlius, was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with harassment in the second degree.

Thiniese T. Lewis, 40, of Syracuse, was arrested Nov. 21 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Adam S. Webber, 27, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 18 and charged with harassment in the second degree and criminal possession of a forged instrument in the third degree.

Kathleen A. Pluff, 39, of Minoa was arrested Nov. 21 and charged with robbery in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, menacing in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

William C. Hammond, 56, of Sullivan, was arrested Nov. 19 and charged with driving while intoxicated with drugs and alcohol, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree and circumventing an interlocking device.

Edgar Alvarez-Lugo, 21, of North Syracuse, was arrested Nov. 19 and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while having a blood alcohol content over .08 percent and failure to keep right.

David M. Reed, 54, of Chittenango, was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with driving while intoxicated, failure to keep right and speed not reasonable.

David S. Vrolyk, 76, of Minoa, was arrested Nov. 18 and charged with public lewdness.

Matthew J. Marshall, 22, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 18 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and inadequate plate lamps.

Amy R. DeJohn, 27, of East Syracuse, was arrested Nov. 16 and charged with three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to maintain.

A 17-year-old male, of Manlius, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with criminal contempt in the first degree and harassment in the second degree.

Isaac H. Fair, 25, of Morrisville, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and inadequate plate lamp.

Jillian E. Sullivan, 37, of Clay, was arrested Nov. 13 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree and following too closely.

John A. Disque, 41, of Manlius, was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree, unlicensed operator, uninspected motor vehicle and no/inadequate headlights.

Philip S. Adams, 27, of Manlius, was arrested Nov. 12 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree, driving while intoxicated and operation in violation of restrictions.

Jonathan R. Fannetti, 20, of Syracuse, was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Ames L. Anderson, 40, of Manlius, was arrested Nov. 10 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree and inadequate plate lamps.

Sharon L. Connors, 52, of East Syracuse, was arrested Nov. 10 and charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance in the fifth degree.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story