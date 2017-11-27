Area Police Blotters – Week of Nov. 17-22

Nov 27, 2017 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Crime
Tickets:
Display forged inspection certificate: 1
No/inadequate muffler: 1
Operating motor vehicle while using portable electric device: 1
Pass red signal: 1
Speed in zone: 2
Uninspected trailer: 1
Unregistered trailer: 1
Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
