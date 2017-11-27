Area Police Blotters – Week of Nov. 17-22

Cazenovia Police Department

Display forged inspection certificate: 1

No/inadequate muffler: 1

Operating motor vehicle while using portable electric device: 1

Pass red signal: 1

Speed in zone: 2

Uninspected trailer: 1

Unregistered trailer: 1

Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.

