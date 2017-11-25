Baldwinsville Police Department announces recent arrests (Nov. 4-16)

On Nov. 4, Ronnie O. Hordge, 43, of 1516 South Ave., Syracuse, was arrested and charged with petit larceny after an investigation into stolen merchandise from Kinney Drugs at 21 E. Genesee St. on Sept. 24 and Sept. 30. He was released on appearance tickets at the Onondaga County Justice Center where was being held on unrelated charges. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 13.

On Nov. 5, Robert Burgos, 52, of 54-75 Almeda Ave., Apartment 5-D, Arverne, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than .08 percent, speed-in-zone and consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle when alcohol involvement was detected after a traffic stop for speeding on Syracuse Street. He was released on $100 police bail to appear in court on Dec. 13.

On Nov. 7, a juvenile was arrested and charged with two counts of fourth-degree felony grand larceny, petit larceny and third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle after an investigation into taking a vehicle and taking personal items out of another vehicle, without the owner’s permission, on Sept. 19 at Legacy Drive and at a location on Meigs Road, Baldwinsville. He was released to a third party with the case forwarded to family court to appear at a later date.

On Nov. 7, two juveniles were arrested and charged with third-degree criminal mischief after an investigation into rocks thrown through windows at the Village of Baldwinsville Water Department on Nov. 5 causing damage in the amount of $312. Both were released to their parents with the case forwarded to youth court to appear at a later date.

On Nov. 8, Lisa Vancamp, 35, of 204 Church St., Syracuse, was arrested and charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operator, unlicensed operator and failure to stop at stop sign after a traffic stop on Curtis Avenue for failing to stop at the stop sign on Curtis Avenue and Brooks Place. Computer checks revealed her license was suspended. She was released on $160 police bail to appear in court on Dec. 13.

On Nov. 8, David M. Hartpence, 24, of 108 River Park Drive, Liverpool, was arrested and charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operator and cell phone regarding an arrest warrant issued by the Village of Baldwinsville Court on Oct. 12. He turned himself in, was arraigned in front of Judge Huling and released on his own recognizance to reappear in court on Dec. 13.

On Nov. 11, Alan F. Salsgiver, Jr., 26, of 618 Allen St., Apartment No. 1, Syracuse, was arrested and charged with petit larceny after an investigation into $100 in cash stolen from the safe in the manager’s office at the Dunkin Donuts at 34 E. Genesee St. on Nov. 7. He was released on his own recognizance to appear in court on Dec. 20.

On Nov. 13, Kara A. Robichaud, 23, of 110 Crippen Place, Syracuse, was arrested and charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation regarding a bench warrant issued by the Village of Baldwinsville Court on Jun. 22. She was transported from the Town of Geddes Court, arraigned in front of Judge Huling in the Village of Baldwinsville Court and released on a pre-trial release status to a third party. She is scheduled to reappear in court on Nov. 15.

On Nov. 16, Jessica Peters, 22, of 8608 Woodsboro Drive, Baldwinsville, was arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree felony burglary and two counts of petit larceny after an investigation into cash stolen from the safe at the B’ville Diner at 16 W. Genesee St. between Nov. 7 and Nov. 13. She turned herself in, was arraigned in front of Judge McMahon, in the Village of Baldwinsville Court, and was remanded to the Onondaga County Justice Center on a bail of $1,500.00 cash or bond. She is scheduled to reappear in court on Dec. 13.

