DeWitt police investigating robbery, shooting in East Syracuse

Nov 24, 2017 Jason Emerson Crime, Eagle Bulletin
DeWitt police are currently investigating a reported home invasion robbery and shots fired incident that occurred at approximately 5:45 a.m. on November 24 at a residence on Hartwell Ave in the Village of East Syracuse.
According to police, two white males had entered the residence, displayed a handgun and stole property. While fleeing the residence, one of the subjects discharged the handgun and struck the 21 year old male resident of the house twice with a small caliber projectile.
There was also a 19 year old female resident home during the incident that was not injured.
The male victim was transported to a local hospital where he underwent surgery and is now listed in stable condition.
The suspects were described as white males both wearing gray in color hooded sweatshirts.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the DeWitt Police at tips@townofdewitt.com
No further information will be released at this time, police said.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
