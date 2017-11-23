LETTER: Hole thanks Lysander voters

Nov 23, 2017 admin Baldwinsville Messenger, Government, Your Opinion
To the editor:
My journey through the process of being a first time candidate for an elected position was enlightening to say the least and there are many people I would like to extend my gratitude to.
I would like to thank the Lysander Republican, Conservative and Independence parties, along with the Onondaga County Veterans for their support during my campaign for Lysander highway superintendent. It has been a very humbling experience.
I wish to thank the Baldwinsville Messenger and PAC-B TV for their coverage of this year’s election. It is through their coverage that keeps the residents of Lysander informed on our local issues.
I am grateful for the support I receive each and everyday from my family and friends, but most importantly I want to thank the residents of Lysander who got out and voted on Nov. 7. I am truly honored to have been elected your next highway superintendent.
Lysander Highway Superintendent-elect
