From the Legislature: County provides additional funding for veterans’ services

I was recently privileged to attend the unveiling of the “Gold Star Mothers” display at the Onondaga County War Memorial.

Words cannot describe the gripping effects of this breathtaking display, which recognizes the sacrifices of family members who lost their children in service to our country. Despite the familiarity, respect and appreciation I have for our Gold Star Mothers, this display touched me deeply, and in ways I didn’t quite expect. I suggest it will have the impact on you.

Working in cooperation with the county’s Veterans Service Agency, I’m proud to say my legislative colleagues and I authorized $190,000 to create this new exhibit and install a kiosk system which honors our veterans and educates the public on conflicts and operations both old and new.

Supporting veterans is an important facet of county government. The county’s Veterans Service Agency’s mission is to obtain funding, medical treatment or nursing home care for eligible veterans, their dependents or survivors to enable them to maintain their quality of life without resorting to social service funding. These men and women have made the ultimate sacrifices for our continued freedoms, they deserve all the support we can provide — and need our help more than ever.

While my next article will detail the 2018 budget, I’d like to mention a few highlights of the legislature’s continued support of veterans. In addition to funding the county’s Veterans Service Agency, we renewed authorization of $50,000 for Syracuse University College of Law’s Veterans Legal Clinic where veterans may receive a variety of free legal services and advocacy. To learn more about the clinic, which is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, call (315) 443-4582.

The legislature also renewed $192,500 in funding for Clear Path for Veterans at Upstate New York’s Veteran Resource Center, which is a single point of access to services for veterans, military members and their families. Located on a beautiful campus in Chittenango, Clear Path offers a variety of innovative programs and services. For more information, Clear Path can be reached by email at info@ClearPathForVets.com or by phone at (315) 687-3300.

While the legislature’s support of veterans is relevant, the point I want you to take from this article is my urging you to visit the War Memorial and take in the exhibits, especially the Gold Star Mothers display — and not between periods of a hockey game or during intermission of a concert, but when you can quietly walk through and truly take in the displays. If you do this, I promise it will add perspective the next time you pledge our flag.

Brian May represents the First District, which is comprised of the town of Lysander and a small portion of Clay. Brian welcomes constituent feedback; he can be reached by email at bfmay6@yahoo.com.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story