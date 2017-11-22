 

Remembering Baldwinsville: Norm Wanzer talks music and memories

Nov 22, 2017

Remembering Baldwinsville: Norm Wanzer talks music and memories

Norm Wanzer

Norm Wanzer, retired Baldwinsville music teacher, talked at the Shacksboro Museum Nov. 12. His friend Ray spent the hour prompting Wanzer to tell some of his prize stories. Wanzer is able to play every instrument in the band and he has reworked an old Greyhound Bus into his mobile home. Wanzer’s friends say he is a musical and mechanical savant.

You can watch his talk on PAC-B TV online, or on that channel. You can also purchase a copy of the talk from PAC-B for $15.

NO SIGN FOR YOU: ZBA rejects Aldi variance request for two store signs
Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill