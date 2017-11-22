Remembering Baldwinsville: Norm Wanzer talks music and memories

Nov 22, 2017 Ashley M. Casey Baldwinsville Messenger, History, News, Point of View
Norm Wanzer, retired Baldwinsville music teacher, talked at the Shacksboro Museum Nov. 12. His friend Ray spent the hour prompting Wanzer to tell some of his prize stories. Wanzer is able to play every instrument in the band and he has reworked an old Greyhound Bus into his mobile home. Wanzer’s friends say he is a musical and mechanical savant.
You can watch his talk on PAC-B TV online, or on that channel. You can also purchase a copy of the talk from PAC-B for $15.
