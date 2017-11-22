North Syracuse to host holiday parade Dec. 3

The village of North Syracuse will hold its 20th annual holiday parade and tree lighting ceremony on Sunday, Dec. 3. The parade will begin at 5 p.m. from the North Syracuse Baptist Church parking lot and proceed down Main Street to the beautiful Christmas tree outside of the North Syracuse Community Center.

Following the parade, there will be a brief tree lighting ceremony. The Syracuse Highland Pipe Band will be participating in the parade and performing at the tree lighting. Complimentary refreshments will be provided inside of the Community Center along with children’s activities upstairs. Cuse Dogs will be offering a food concession in the parking lot of the center. In addition, Santa Claus will pay a visit to the library to visit with all of the good little girls and boys.

Participants are strongly encouraged to march or have a float in the parade. Please join in the festivities; the more the merrier! For further information or to register a group to participate in the parade, call the Village of North Syracuse Parks and Recreation Office at (315) 458-8050.

