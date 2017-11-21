Sustainability discussion scheduled for Dec. 5 at DeWitt library

The upcoming talk, “Our Green Library, Our Green Town, Designing a Sustainable Future” is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5 at the Community Library of DeWitt and Jamesville at 5100 Jamesville Road in DeWitt.

As part of an on-going program of community outreach regarding energy and sustainability related issues, the Town of DeWitt is participating in a talk, “Our Green Library, Our Green Town, Designing a Sustainable Future” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5 at the Community Library of DeWitt and Jamesville at 5100 Jamesville Road in DeWitt.

Hosted by library Executive Director Wendy Scott, speakers will include Sam Gordon, Town of DeWitt Director of Planning and Zoning discussing the town’s comprehensive sustainability plans, programs and efforts; representatives from King and King Architects, Keplinger Freeman Associates, and Katherina B. Searing, assistant dean of online, professional and public education at SUNY ESF will discuss sustainability and also the architectural elements, designs and green features incorporated into the library itself.

“Partnering to provide people with valuable information is an integral part of genuinely building community in DeWitt. We are deeply committed to sustainability, green initiatives and overall environmental responsibility … and the new library is a great example of green design,” said Town Supervisor Ed Michalenko. “Sam Gordon is our resident expert. We’ve also worked closely with King and King on our Carrier Park facility, so we’re excited about the library bringing these folks together for the community.”

Beginning at 5 p.m., the library will conduct tours of the facility. The program will begin at 7 p.m.

The event is free, but prior registration is strongly encouraged. Register at 315-446-3578 or online at CLDandJ.org.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story