Nancy Kasberger, 70

Nancy Jaquith Kasberger of Port Charlotte, FL., passed peacefully at home on Oct. 3, 2017, surrounded by members of her family. She was a gift to all who were blessed to know her.

Nancy was born on Dec. 22, 1946, the daughter of Albert and Genevieve Fish. She was raised in Syracuse and attended Syracuse University.

On May 30, 1947, Nancy married Donald Jaquith and began her life as a loving devoted wife and mother to her four children. Throughout the years, the family lived in Fayetteville, Signal Mountain, TN, Mt. Pleasant, IA, and Cazenovia. Subsequently, Nancy and Don split their time between Falmouth, MA and Punta Gorda, FL.

As if raising four children didn’t keep Nancy busy enough, she found time to volunteer for many organizations including the Red Cross, CAVAC and Meals on Wheels. She was a choir member at Fayetteville First United Methodist Church, Burnt Store Presbyterian Church and attended DeWitt Community Church. She was employed at Jaquith Industries and Cazenovia Abroad and was also involved in community theater.

Nancy’s interests included ballet, sewing, biking, playing cards and reading. She and her husband Don passed their love of the outdoors to their children by spending family time swimming, sailing, skiing and having “spur of the moment” picnics.

Nancy was very passionate about raising her children. She was their best friend, who supported and nurtured them with an abundance of love while providing them with strength and inspiration in their endeavors. Her presence will always remain in their hearts.

Nancy is survived by her daughter, Amy J. Challen and husband Carter of Port Charlotte, FL, son, Ken and wife Kristine of Falmouth, MA, and son, Scott and wife Laura of Cazenovia. In addition she is survived by grandchildren, Eric Challen and wife Rona, Phillip Challen and wife Jennifer, Shayne Jaquith and wife Lori Craigin, Carrie Jaquith Bailey, Sarah Jaquith and Travis, Zachary and Gabrielle Jaquith. Nancy was great-grandmother to Jacob and Jordan Challen, Alexis, Caleb and Luke (2012) Challen, Briel, Senna, and Caden Bailey, McKenna Lodico and Emmett Craigin Jaquith.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Don (1999), daughter Carol (1964), her sister Suzanne Hilfinger and Thomas Kasberger (2013).

Nancy was a faithful and loyal friend to many. Her joyful laughter will always be remembered.

Calling hours will be from 4 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at Eaton-Tubbs Fayetteville Chapel, 7191 E. Genesee St., Fayetteville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital, Upstate Foundation, 750 E. Adams St. – CAB 326, Syracuse, NY 13210 or Seattle Children’s Hospital, Research Foundation, M/S S-200, PO Box 5371, Seattle, WA 98145-5005.

For a guest book, please visit scheppfamily.com.

