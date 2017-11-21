Library focus: Check out the BPL Book Fair this Saturday

By Nancy Howe

Public Relations/Outreach Librarian

The 9th annual Baldwinsville Public Library Book Fair takes place Saturday, Nov. 25, at Barnes & Noble on Route 31 in Clay. This one-day fundraiser for the library is fun for the whole family.

There will be story readings for children with appearances by Panda and Clifford, the Big Red Dog, as well as poetry readings by creative writing students from Baker High School. Entertainment throughout the day includes performances by Serafini’s Little Big Band, Bare Bones Trombone Quartet, Baker High School’s Company B, Steam Harem and Lisa Kisselstein.

To have purchases benefit BPL, pick up a coupon at the library or print one from our website. Redeem the coupon at checkout and BPL will receive a percentage of the final purchase. This applies to all purchases made including food purchases in the café. It does not apply to the purchase of gift cards.

If you forget your coupon, you can request that your purchase benefit the library when you checkout.

You can even make a purchase for the library: There will be books available inside the front door that the staff has chosen. Purchased books will be delivered to BPL.

If you can’t get to the store on the 25th, you can shop online with coupon code 12173167.

