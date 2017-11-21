FFL Director Sue Considine honored by three organizations

Sue Considine, executive director of the Fayetteville Free Library

Sue Considine, executive director of the Fayetteville Free Library, recently has received multiple honors by being elected, appointed and nominated to three prestigious organizations.

Considine has been elected as one of two United States representatives to the Public Library Standing Committee of the International Federation of Library Associations (IFLA); she has accepted the nomination to run for the Public Library Association (PLA) Board of Directors as a Councilor at Large; and she has been appointed to the American Library Association (ALA) Center for the Future of Libraries Advisory Board.

During Considine’s administration, the FFL has received the Library Journal’s Five Star rating for seven years.

Among her numerous awards, Considine is also a recipient of the 2012 NYLA Mary Bobinski Innovative Public Library Director award and both the 2013 Library Journal Mover & Shaker and the WCNY Women Who Make America awards. She received the White House “Champion of Change” award in 2013 and in 2016 received the PLA Charlie Robinson award for innovation and excellence in public library leadership.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story