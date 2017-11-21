Ellis Field Park pavilion dedicated to local business owner

Wayne Cunningham, owner of the Village Deli, middle, cuts the ribbon on the new Ellis Field Park pavilion, which was named in his honor and dedicated Nov. 20. Also pictured, Mayor Robert Tackman, left, and State Sen. John DeFrancisco, right. (submitted photo)

On Monday, Nov. 20, the ribbon was cut on the new Ellis Field Park pavilion, and the structure dedicated to local business owner Wayne Cunningham, owner of the Village Deli.

“Wayne has been a long-term partner of the community and has supported many organizations over the 40 years he has owned the Village Deli. This dedication is our way of thanking Wayne for his many years of support to our community,” said East Syracuse Mayor Robert Tackman.

The pavilion was built by students from the East Syracuse Minoa High School carpentry program.

The ribbon cutting event was held at the pavilion on Nov. 20 — and the dedication in honor of Cunningham was a complete surprise to him and his family, who were present. Also in attendance were ES-M carpentry students who constructed the pavilion, community members and State Sen. John DeFrancisco.

