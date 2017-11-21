Camillus Senior Center plans holiday events

Celebrate the holidays and more with the Camillus Senior Center

By Tricia Bacon

Senior Coordinator

Special events that are offered for the month of December 2017 at the Camillus Senior Center 25 ½ First St. Camillus, NY.

The Village of Camillus will host the Annual Tree Lighting on Saturday, Dec. 2 starting at 6 p.m. here at the Camillus Senior Center. Free to attend – special guest appearance by Santa! Refreshments provided.

Cards to Color

Five cards for $5. – Kitto make and take. Color can be done in class or at home. Monday, Dec. 4 at 9:30 a.m.

Please call 315-672-5820 to register.

Monthly Meeting

All seniors are invited to attend monthly meetings to learn about activities, events and other happenings. Meetings are held on the 1st Monday of each month. The next meeting is Monday, December 5 at 1:00 pm. A presentation on Emergency Preparedness/Fire Safety will be held. Call the center at 315-672-5820 for more information.

Holiday Centerpiece

Make a beautiful centerpiece for your holiday table using evergreens and pinecones. Tuesday, Dec. 5 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., $5 to be given to instructors. Call the office at 315-672-5820 to register.

Tai Chi Chih – Practice Class

This class is for former Tai Chi Chih students to practice their skills. Wednesday mornings Dec. 6, Jan. 10 and Feb. 7 from 11 to noon, $10 per participant.

HEAP Assistance and Application

The Home Energy Assistance Program is a federally funded program that helps folks with their electric and gas bill. If you are at least 60 years old and meet income guidelines, stop by and talk to our Neighborhood Advisor on Thursday, Dec. 7 from 9:30 to noon. Bring with you your National Grid (or other heat utility) bill, proof of income, rent or mortgage verification and a photo ID. No appointment necessary. Call 315-672-5820 or 315-672-3163 for more information.

Holiday Party

Join us on Friday, Dec. 8 from 11:30 to 2 p.m. Come celebrate the holidays surrounded by friends. Enjoy a delicious lunch followed by a holiday show. Entertainment by Anthony Perra. $3.00 suggested donation for seniors 60+/ $6.00 for guest under 60. $1 donation at the door for entertainment. Reservations required. Call 315-672-5820 or 315-672-3163 to register or sign the book at the center. Space is limited so register early.

Jewelry Making

Come make a 7 inch toggle bracelet or earrings with beads and wire. Monday, Dec. 11 from 9:30 to 11 a.m., $2 earrings or bracelet per person, per class $4 for necklace. Please register in advance by calling 315-672-5820.

Stretch, Strengthen & Balance

Tuesdays & Thursdays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 14 to Jan. 23, $15 per person for six week session (12 classes) Exercises to accommodate seniors of all agility levels. Strength and balance training exercises are done either in a seated position or standing with a chair.

Painted Treasures

Come paint a lovely project. All supplies included. Thursday, Dec. 14 from 10 to 11:45 a.m., we will be painting a beautiful 9 inch glass vase with rose buds and wisteria, $15per person. Please stop by the office to view a sample. Please call 315-672-5820 to register.

Card Stamping

Make beautiful homemade greeting cards using the rubber stamping technique. All materials are provided.

Monday, Dec. 18 9:30 to 11 a.m., $2 per person – two cards per class. Please call 315-672-5820 to register.

Holiday Concert

Students from the West Genesee Middle School will be here to perform a lovely holiday concert for all seniors. Come for lunch and enjoy the free concert. Reservations for lunch needed by Wednesday Dec. 13 (age 60+ $3 suggested donation) Don’t want lunch? That’s ok – just come for the music. Friday, Dec. 15 from 11:30 to 12:45 p.m.

Trivia Day

Let’s have a little fun with our lunch! Teams or tables will compete against each other to answer a variety of trivia questions. Prizes awarded. Wednesday, Dec. 20 from noon to 1 p.m. Not charge to play but a donation for lunch is suggested. Sign up at the front desk or call 315-672-5820 to register.

The center will be closed Monday, Dec. 25 for the Christmas Holiday.

Did you know that gift certificates are available from the Camillus Senior Center? When friends or family members ask what you want for Christmas or your birthday, why not ask for a program gift certificate to be used for a program or trip of your choice? Have them call the office a 315-672-5820 or email us at tbacon@townofcamillus.com. We also offer lunch punch cards for daily lunches – 10 lunches for $30.

