Baldwinsville students to perform at state music conference

Seven Baker High School students have been selected to perform at the prestigious NYSSMA All-State Music Conference, Nov. 30 to Dec. 3 in Rochester. Thousands of high school students auditioned for this honor last spring at solo and ensemble festivals around the state.

