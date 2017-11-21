Baldwinsville students to perform at state music conference

Nov 21, 2017 Ashley M. Casey Achievers, Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Schools
Seven Baker High School students have been selected to perform at the prestigious NYSSMA All-State Music Conference, Nov. 30 to Dec. 3 in Rochester. Thousands of high school students auditioned for this honor last spring at solo and ensemble festivals around the state.
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
