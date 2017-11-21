 

Baldwinsville students to perform at state music conference

Nov 21, 2017 Achievers, Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Schools

Seven Baker High School students have been selected to perform at the prestigious NYSSMA All-State Music Conference, Nov. 30 to Dec. 3 in Rochester. Thousands of high school students auditioned for this honor last spring at solo and ensemble festivals around the state.

