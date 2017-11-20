Winter Concert with Symphoria coming to Hamilton College

Nov 20, 2017 Jason Emerson Arts, Cazenovia Republican
The Hamilton College and Community Masterworks Chorale with Symphoria will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, in Wellin Hall, Schambach Center for Music and the Performing Arts on the campus of Hamilton College.
The performance is conducted by G. Roberts Kolb with Danan Tsan, mezzo-soprano, and Steven Caldicott Wilson, tenor.
The program, “A Psalm Is a Psalm Is a Psalm,” is a collection of psalms including Leonard Bernstein’s “Chichester Psalms,” Lili Boulanger’s “Psalm 130” and Albert Roussel’s “Psalm 80.”
Tickets for this performance are $10 for adults and $8 for senior citizens and students. It is free for Hamilton College students.
For more information, call the box office at 859-4331 or visit hamilton.edu/performingarts.
