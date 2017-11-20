Manlius Police arrest 76-year-old Minoa man for public lewdness

Town of Manlius police officers have arrested a Minoa man for public lewdness stemming from a complaint at the East area YMCA in Fayetteville, according to the department.

On November 18, Manlius Police units responded to 200 Towne Dr. to investigate a report of a male masturbating in the open shower area near the pool.

The suspect, 76-year-old David Vrolyk, of Edgerton St in Minoa, was identified and taken into custody without incident. Vrolyk has been charged with Public Lewdness, a class B Misdemeanor.

Based on the investigation there is no evidence that Vrolyk had contact with any person during the incident.

Vrolyk’s YMCA membership was immediately suspended by YMCA staff.

Vrolyk is due back in the Town of Manlius Court on November 30 at 5:30 pm in front of the Honorable Judge Pavone.