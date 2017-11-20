Lorenzo readies for ‘Gilded Glamour’ Christmas tours

Nov 20, 2017 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Entertainment
Cazenovia will once again host a Central New York holiday tradition, Christmas at Lorenzo, with the historic mansion decorated in gold and silver following the theme “Gilded Glamour.”
Lorenzo State Historic Site will offer extended hours opening for afternoon tours Monday, Dec. 4, through Sunday, Dec. 10 from 1 to 4 p.m. There will also be two special “Candlelight Night” openings, from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec, 7 and Friday, Dec, 8.
During both “Candlelight Night” and weekend hours, live musical performances and seasonal refreshments will be offered. Sleigh rides (weather permitting) will be offered Friday night and both weekend days with a trek to the Rippleton Schoolhouse on Sunday, Dec. 10, where “make and take” holiday crafts and refreshments will also be available.
Christmas at Lorenzo is made possible by the Friends of Lorenzo, several Cazenovia community organizations and local businesses, dozens of volunteer decorators and docents. The museum gift shop will also be open during public tour hours of Dec. 4 to 10, with all purchases benefitting the programs and activities at Lorenzo.
An admission price of $6 for adults and $2 for children, 12 and under, is charged for Christmas at Lorenzo.
For more information, call 315-655-3200 or visit friendsoflorenzo.org.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
