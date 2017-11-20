CCH to hold open house and holiday craft night

Cazenovia Children’s House (CCH) will be hold an open house and a holiday craft night from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28. Interested community members, prospective families and CCH alum families and board members may come and tour the center at 2757 Route 20 East in Cazenovia and meet new Executive Director Sierra Neil.

It is also the evening in which current families, including families with children enrolled in the offsite Sprouts and Wings programs, may visit the classrooms to learn more about their child’s program, to talk to the teachers and to take part in the activities.

The rooms and center will be full of free craft projects to make, activities, music and displays. There will be a hot chocolate table and other refreshments.

Board members will be available to talk with families and community members.

“The teachers and I are looking forward to welcoming families and community members to our programs. It will be a great occasion to celebrate the holidays together,” said Neil.

For more information or to RSVP call 315-655-5437.

