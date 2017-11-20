B’ville: Turkey Trot returns for 49th year

Nov 20, 2017 Ashley M. Casey Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Nonprofits
Each Thanksgiving, the Baldwinsville Kiwanis Club hosts the Turkey Trot, which includes a 10K race and a 5K race. The race benefits local causes such as school sports boosters, Maureen's Hope and more.
The Baldwinsville Kiwanis Club is holding its 49th Annual Turkey Trot on Thursday, Nov. 23 – that’s Thanksgiving. The race schedule is as follows:
Pre-registration has closed, but you can sign up on the day of the race. The 5K costs $35 and the 10K costs $40. Registration closes 20 minutes before each race.
All proceeds from the race support local organizations such as Paige’s Butterfly Run, the Cato Backpack Program and Maureen’s Hope Foundation.
To view a map of the 10K and 5K races, visit baldwinsvillekiwanis.com/race.
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
