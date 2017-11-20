 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

B’ville: Turkey Trot returns for 49th year

Nov 20, 2017 Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Nonprofits

B’ville: Turkey Trot returns for 49th year

Each Thanksgiving, the Baldwinsville Kiwanis Club hosts the Turkey Trot, which includes a 10K race and a 5K race. The race benefits local causes such as school sports boosters, Maureen's Hope and more.

The Baldwinsville Kiwanis Club is holding its 49th Annual Turkey Trot on Thursday, Nov. 23 – that’s Thanksgiving. The race schedule is as follows:

  • 8:30 a.m.: Half-mile kids’ fun run
  • 9 a.m.: 5K
  • 10 a.m.: 10K

Pre-registration has closed, but you can sign up on the day of the race. The 5K costs $35 and the 10K costs $40. Registration closes 20 minutes before each race.

All proceeds from the race support local organizations such as Paige’s Butterfly Run, the Cato Backpack Program and Maureen’s Hope Foundation.

To view a map of the 10K and 5K races, visit baldwinsvillekiwanis.com/race.

Comment on this Story

Light show at Walk of Faith Church to benefit Salvation Army
Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill