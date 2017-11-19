LETTER: Sykes thanks Van Buren voters

To the editor:

I would like to thank the voters of the town of Van Buren for voting for me again for the position of supervisor.

I’m completing my 10th year in serving the residents in this position and I look forward to the next two years. I thank you for the confidence you have placed in me for a sixth term.

Claude E. Sykes

Van Buren Town Supervisor

