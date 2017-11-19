 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

LETTER: Sykes thanks Van Buren voters

Nov 19, 2017 Baldwinsville Messenger, Government, Your Opinion

LETTER: Sykes thanks Van Buren voters

To the editor:

I would like to thank the voters of the town of Van Buren for voting for me again for the position of supervisor.

I’m completing my 10th year in serving the residents in this position and I look forward to the next two years. I thank you for the confidence you have placed in me for a sixth term.

Claude E. Sykes

Van Buren Town Supervisor

Comment on this Story

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill