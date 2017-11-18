North Syracuse Deputy Mayor Fred Fergerson dies at 69

Alfred E. “Fred” Fergerson, 69, always of North Syracuse, passed away Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. He was the son of the late Alfred H. and Myrna O. Balsley Fergerson and was also predeceased by his sister, Lynda Fergerson. He graduated from North Syracuse High School, OCC, Oswego State and Simmons School of Mortuary Science. A licensed funeral director, he was owner of Fergerson Funeral Home and belonged to CNY, NYS and National Funeral Director’s Associations.

Currently he was serving as deputy mayor for the Village of North Syracuse and had mayoral appointments to several committees. He was inducted in 1993 to the North Syracuse Wall of Distinction at C-NS High School.

For 50 years, he has been a member of the National Ski Patrol, Syracuse Section, Song Mountain Patrol and received National Appointment No. 5832. He was a volunteer instructor for the American Red Cross EMT programs and lectured at OCC police academy. Always fascinated with airplanes and flight, he was a general aviation pilot with the Grey Hawks Flying Club and the Civil Air Patrol. He was a certified solo, rescue and master scuba diver.

He was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church, a member of Bishop Curley Council 3717 K of C and Jeremiah McCarthy Assembly; past master and member of Memorial Lodge No 648 F&AM, Central City Bodies AASR, Tigris Shrine, R.O.J. Ct 79, Royal Arch Masons, the Commandery, York Rite College and Centerville Chapter No. 185, OES.

Surviving are his wife of 40 years, the former Patricia Henderson; children, Alfred W. “Bill” (Sarah McKernan) Fergerson and Victoria A. (Bryan) Smith; a brother, James C. Fergerson, and several cousins.

Services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, at St. Rose of Lima Church, followed by burial in North Syracuse Cemetery.

Donations may be made to one of his affiliated organizations.

