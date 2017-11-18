 

Morrisville historian given state achievement award

Nov 18, 2017 Achievers, Cazenovia Republican

Village of Morrisville Historian Sue Greenhagen, left, received the Franklin D. Roosevelt Local Government Historian Professional Achievement Award on Nov. 1. Pictured with her are New York State Historian Devin Lander, middle, and Town of Clifton Park historian John Scherer. (photo by Peter Evans)

Village of Morrisville Historian Sue Greenhagen was awarded the Franklin D. Roosevelt Local Government Historian Professional Achievement Award on Nov. 1 at the Association of Public Historians of New York State’s Awards Dinner.

Greenhagen’s specialized presentations on the Loomis Gang, local cemeteries and the Civil War have been presented throughout New York state and are well regarded. She has worked with the Morrisville School System telling the story of the Loomis Gang to fourth grade students, celebrating local history and stressing the importance of it to students.

Beyond her own research, Greenhagen works to educate fellow historians offering classes on how to research the Civil War, how to create PowerPoint presentations and more.

She has sat on numerous committees and boards including the Morrisville Historic Commission, the Onondaga County Civil War Roundtable and a former regional coordinator for the Association of Public Historians of New York State.

 

