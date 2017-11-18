LETTER: Ulatowski thanks Clay voters

To the editor:

I would like to take the opportunity of this letter to say thank you to you, the residents of the town of Clay, for reelecting me as Clay Town Supervisor. Ever since I took over as supervisor eight years ago when you first put your faith and trust in me, it has been my pleasure to serve. Once again, as I begin my next term, I look forward to continuing that commitment to service as I am honored to have your support. As your supervisor, I have made it a priority to deliver good and cost-effective government by staying personally involved in all aspects of what makes Clay a standout community in Onondaga County.

I have learned a great deal about the town of Clay and about what matters most to town residents. As a community we have much to be proud of, and I commit to continue to bring new and innovative programs to Clay while keeping a watchful eye on the bottom line. We have come a long way but there are still miles to go but, with your support behind me, we can continue to be a local leader.

Our rural upstate community is one of the largest and most prosperous towns in New York yet retains much of that small town community that brought us here to build a home of has kept us here changing wit our growth. Either way I am happy to be a part of the town of Clay and equally happy to share our community with each of you.

So, to those of you who permitted me to place a campaign sign on your lawn, opened your door to me during my walks through your neighborhood, took time to speak with me on the phone about campaign and community issues or placed your renewed confidence in me on Election Day, I once again say thank you. And, to those of you I might have missed along the way, remember, I am here to serve.

2018 will bring us closer as I will again do my best to visit your neighborhoods and listen to your concerns as I continue to support and promote that long tradition of excellence that has made Clay that great place to live, work and raise a family.

Damian M. Ulatowski

North Syracuse

