LETTER: Thanks for a successful Art Trail

To the editor:

On behalf of the Cazenovia Area Community Development Association (CACDA) and the Greater Cazenovia Art Trail (GCAT) we would like to thank you for supporting the 2017 Art Trail.

With the community’s help, the sixth annual Art Trail was the most well-attended to date. With over 2,000 sign-ins during the two-day event, an average of 96 guests per day visited 22 participating artist studios. The majority of our visitors came from Cazenovia, and we also drew visitors from Fayetteville, Manlius, Syracuse, Hamilton, New Hartford and beyond, including Cape Cod and Arizona.

While the numbers are impressive and indicate the growing popularity of the Cazenovia Art Trail, we believe the greatest testament of your support is summarized in this quote from a participating artist: “We ultimately decided to move to Cazenovia because of the Art Trail.”

The Art Trail is not possible without artists who are willing to open their studios and to show visitors how they create their art. Thank you to our 2017 participating artists for the warm welcome they gave to everyone.

We are pleased to announce we have started planning for the next Art Trail, Sept. 29 and 30, 2018. For more information, or if you are interested in participating as an artist, please visit art-trail.org.

The Greater Cazenovia Art Trail Steering Committee

