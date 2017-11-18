 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

LETTER: Thanks for a successful Art Trail

Nov 18, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, Your Opinion

LETTER: Thanks for a successful Art Trail

To the editor:

On behalf of the Cazenovia Area Community Development Association (CACDA) and the Greater Cazenovia Art Trail (GCAT) we would like to thank you for supporting the 2017 Art Trail.

With the community’s help, the sixth annual Art Trail was the most well-attended to date. With over 2,000 sign-ins during the two-day event, an average of 96 guests per day visited 22 participating artist studios. The majority of our visitors came from Cazenovia, and we also drew visitors from Fayetteville, Manlius, Syracuse, Hamilton, New Hartford and beyond, including Cape Cod and Arizona.

While the numbers are impressive and indicate the growing popularity of the Cazenovia Art Trail, we believe the greatest testament of your support is summarized in this quote from a participating artist: “We ultimately decided to move to Cazenovia because of the Art Trail.”

The Art Trail is not possible without artists who are willing to open their studios and to show visitors how they create their art. Thank you to our 2017 participating artists for the warm welcome they gave to everyone.

We are pleased to announce we have started planning for the next Art Trail, Sept. 29 and 30, 2018. For more information, or if you are interested in participating as an artist, please visit art-trail.org.

The Greater Cazenovia Art Trail Steering Committee

Comment on this Story

Burton Street students create Kindness Rock path
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill