LETTER: Salina Dem chair congratulates all candidates

To the editor:

If there was one thing I was not planning on this year, it was becoming chair of our Salina Democrats. But, we have a role to play in local government and right now our role is to congratulate all the winners — Republicans and Democrats alike — and wish each of these persons a productive new term serving our community. We disagree on policies but we share a dedication to the people we share our community with. Personally, I’m intensely proud of all our candidates — Tony LaValle, Tim Haas and Bryan Seamans. All of our volunteers extend warm congratulations to Mary Keib Smith and Jim Magnarelli — and we savor our victories because they are sometimes few and far between.

Now, I will turn our organization’s attention to re-electing Pamela Hunter to the Assembly. She is an outstanding public servant who is effective in Albany and listens to us here at home. Before her elected career began, she already had served all of us in the Armed Forces. We will also be doing our part to end this disappointing episode called “Mr. Katko goes to Washington.”

Thank you very much again for making this election campaign a happy one which many Democrats will look back on with pride.

We can do even better. Join us, please.

Chris Shepherd

Town of Salina Democratic Chairman

